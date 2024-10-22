It’s certainly been a saga reminiscent of a “scent that’s lasted for years,” and by all indications, it’s set to continue for quite some time. The tensions in the Sfakianakis family over the control of their namesake Group, a staple in the automotive market and beyond, are heating up and show no signs of cooling down.

At the center of this drama is the legal battle between Miranda Sfakianakis, daughter of the Group’s legendary founder, and her ex-husband, Stavros Takis. Takis has long held the reins as President and CEO, but he recently made headlines by securing majority ownership in Sfakianakis SA. Their tumultuous relationship began with a romance that bloomed at the Group’s headquarters, but following their divorce, the fight for control escalated into a full-blown civil war.

Recent revelations from newmoney‘s Darkroom column have added fuel to the fire, shedding light on Takis’ latest strategic maneuvers. Using Alpan Electroline LTD as a “vehicle,” Takis increased his stake in Sfakianakis SA from 45.57% to a commanding 51.05%. Meanwhile, the stake held by Sfakianakis Holdings has dwindled from 54.43% to 48.95%.

What does this mean for the future of the Group, and how will it impact the ongoing conflict? As this drama unfolds, stay tuned for updates on this compelling battle for control. Read more at newmoney.gr.

Sfakianakis Group: 'The war of the Roses' for control of the group - ProtoThema English