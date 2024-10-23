bitcoin-price-pauses-in-consolidation:-aiming-for-new-gains

Bitcoin price started a downside correction and tested the $66,500 zone. BTC is now consolidating and might aim for a fresh increase above $67,800.

Bitcoin struggled to test the $70,000 resistance zone and started a downside correction.

The price is trading below $67,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $67,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh increase unless there is a close below the $66,500 zone.

Bitcoin Price Starts Consolidation Phase

Bitcoin price struggled to continue higher toward the $70,000 level and started a downside correction. There was a move below the $68,500 and $67,500 levels.

The price even tested the $66,500 support zone. A low was formed at $66,564 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the $66,850 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $69,427 swing high to the $66,564 low.

Bitcoin price is now trading below $67,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $67,100 level. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $67,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The first key resistance is near the $68,000 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $69,427 swing high to the $66,564 low. A clear move above the $68,000 resistance might send the price higher. The next key resistance could be $68,500.

A close above the $68,500 resistance might initiate more gains. In the stated case, the price could rise and test the $69,200 resistance level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $70,000 resistance level.

Another Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $67,100 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Immediate support on the downside is near the $66,800 level.

The first major support is near the $66,500 level. The next support is now near the $66,200 zone. Any more losses might send the price toward the $65,500 support in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $66,800, followed by $66,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $67,100, and $68,000.