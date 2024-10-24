Real Estate: “Express” transfers for legal entities – What changes with the expansion of the digital property folder

Companies, organizations, and other legal entities will soon be able to carry out property transfers entirely online, saving time and simplifying procedures.

The government, through the Ministry of Digital Governance, is speeding up the transition to a fully digital system for all real estate transactions.

Previously, the Digital Property Folder was only available for individuals. However, with the recent changes, which address a long-standing request of the Notary Association, the platform is expanding to include legal entities such as companies and organizations.

During his speech at the 25th international Prodexpo exhibition, Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Konstantinos Kyranakis announced that the new feature for legal entities will be implemented in the coming days.

Through the gov.gr platform, legal entities will now be able to complete the sale and purchase of registered properties digitally, with full transparency and speed.

As he said, this development marks a new era in property transfers, as all related processes—from the collection of necessary documents to the final registration—will be carried out entirely electronically.

This process ensures not only the speed of transactions but also the reduction of bureaucracy, making the real estate market more accessible and straightforward.

From now on, all property transfers will be processed through the online platform. Citizens and notaries who use the transfer file via akinita.gov.gr receive either registration or justified rejection.

Under the new framework, the collection of documents is handled by the notary drafting the property transfer contract, following authorization from the parties involved.

It is worth noting that the new digital application includes all the necessary certificates and documents for a property from all involved bodies (AADE, Land Registry, Technical Chamber, EFKA), which the notary retrieves and uploads to the folder of the property to be transferred.

The digitalization of property transfers does not stop here. The Ministry’s immediate plans include the integration of other types of transactions, such as donations, inheritance acceptances, and parental gifts. These additional functionalities will add flexibility to the platform and cover a broader range of transactions.

Additionally, the upgrade of the Digital Property Folder doesn’t only concern the addition of new features. A series of system improvements is expected, aiming at better functionality and usability of the platform, further facilitating users in their daily usage.

- Real Estate: “Express” transfers for legal entities – What changes with the expansion of the digital property folder appeared first on ProtoThema English.