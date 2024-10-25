boosting-entrepreneurship-with-innovative-digital-solutions

Sponsored content

For businesses that want to keep up with the new era, implementing the available innovative tools is a one-way street and goes through digital transformation and its challenges. However, to achieve modernization and restructuring of the business landscape requires planning and proper information from those who know the subject well. COSMOTE, a member of the Telekom Group, one of the world’s leading telecommunications groups, is a company whose actions aim to help businesses take the next step in their growth.

This was the context of the Digital Innovation Days two-day event that COSMOTE and Telekom recently organized in Athens. The central theme of the event was to highlight innovative tools for the digital transformation of businesses. The event was mainly aimed at informing representatives from the banking, insurance, and hotel sectors, which have been experiencing strong growth in recent years and are therefore facing ever-greater challenges.

During the two-day event, special guests presented the latest developments in the technological world, presented the available options, and shared with the attendees’s thoughts, knowledge, and expertise on the steps leading to digital transformation and consequently, to leadership, sustainability, and business growth.

The first day was dedicated to digital banking, fintech, and cybersecurity, as these three areas are inextricably linked. Digital solutions such as the SD-WAN network, the well-known Cloud, flexible Collaboration Platforms, and many more tools were presented, which can become the best allies of any company aiming to improve the experience and business efficiency. Their use provides improved performance, security, and flexibility in banking operations and enables proper data management and rapid response to modern customer demands.

The interesting developments were presented by executives of COSMOTE, Telekom, and representatives of the financial industry using examples of security and operations of banking institutions, a critical issue that naturally concerns citizens globally.

On the second day of the event, innovations that can be applied to the hotel industry giving it the necessary boost, such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), were analyzed. AI is an important weapon in the quiver of hospitality businesses because it can enhance the sustainability of the hotel industry, through its ability to better manage available resources and reduce the environmental footprint to respond to the global call to protect the planet and rationalize the management of natural resources.

