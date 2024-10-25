Close Menu
    Unilever Hellas offers voluntary exit program with enhanced severance packages

    Unilever Hellas offers voluntary exit program with enhanced severance packages

    Unilever Hellas has advised that, regarding the productivity plan, consultations with the European Works Council as well as with the local workers’ union have been completed after a series of meetings.

    According to the Unilever Hellas statement, the contribution of the Union was substantial, always aiming at the greatest possible and comprehensive support of the employees who will be affected by the new organizational structure.

    In Greece, the Management in collaboration with the Union decided on a set of benefits to ensure the implementation of the changes in the most responsible way. The most important development is the acceptance of the local union’s key request for the implementation of a controlled voluntary exit program with increased compensation and expanded benefits, which has already begun.

