Αμερικανίδα έκλεισε τον φίλο της σε βαλίτσα και τον άφησε να πεθάνει από ασφυξία – Το σοκαριστικό βίντεο που είδαν οι ένορκοι

Orlando, FL | The jury has spoken. Sarah Boone went down on 2nd degree murder for killing her partner Jorge Torres by deliberately locking him in a suitcase until he asphyxiated. To many she is a loathsome unrepentant killer & to others she was a misunderstood battered woman. In… pic.twitter.com/X8Ud1sldA4

— Philip Dubé (@PhilipCDube) October 26, 2024