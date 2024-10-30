Black Friday: Inspections will be thorough – Insights from Secretary of Commerce Sotiris Anagnostopoulos

The last Friday of November has been established as Black Friday, celebrated with offers for consumers.

The inspection for online purchases made on Black Friday (November 29) will be thorough, emphasized the Secretary of Commerce, Sotiris Anagnostopoulos, in an interview with ERTNews.

“There are three categories preparing for Black Friday: consumers, businesses, and inspectors,” said the Secretary and noted that “everyone can be assured that the inspection will be thorough.”

New list of reduced prices

Subsequently, Mr. Anagnostopoulos referred to the new list of reduced prices for a total of 362 products.

Specifically, he said, “The main categories of products on the list are food, cleaning products, and personal hygiene products, and these are the three major categories that are very important for all consumers.”

“Food represents about two-thirds of the codes that participate in the list. These are very basic products, such as milk, flour, rice, and various others, like olive oil, for which we are already seeing a decrease in prices,” the Secretary added.

