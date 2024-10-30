Christos Komninos, born in Istanbul in 1943, passed away today, October 30, 2024, at the age of 81. Recognized as an innovative leader in the business world, Komninos had a long and distinguished career and was respected for his character, integrity, and love of sports.

Komninos graduated from the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) in 1971 with an MSc in Chemical Engineering. His career began in 1972 with Coca Cola 3E in Greece, where he held various positions until 1987. From 1987 to 1990, he served as CEO of Coca Cola Bottlers Ireland, a 3E subsidiary. In 1990, he returned to Greece, and in 1995, he became CEO of Coca Cola 3E Greece, a role he held until 2000.

From 2000 to 2004, Komninos was the president and CEO of Papastratos ABES. Following Papastratos’ acquisition by Philip Morris SA, he volunteered for the Athens 2004 Olympics Organizing Committee as Head of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies Organization.

Between 2005 and February 2010, he served as the Executive Vice President of SHELMAN AE and ELMAR AEE. From December 2011 to February 2014, he was Chairman of the Board at Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE).

Komninos also held roles as Vice Chairman of the Board and member of the Executive Committee of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), and was on the boards of FINANSBANK (Turkey), Anadolu Efes (Turkey), Halcor SA (Viohalco Group), and the Thrace Plastics Group, where he continued to serve until the end of his life.

An avid sports enthusiast, especially in basketball, Komninos was a former player and board member of the Turkish team Anadolu Efes. He was well-regarded internationally in the basketball community, serving on FIBA’s financial committees in recent years and remaining a loyal supporter of the Greek National Basketball Team.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

- Christos Komninos passes away at 81 – Former CEO of Coca Cola 3E and Papastratos appeared first on ProtoThema English.