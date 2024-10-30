ferry-ticket-roller-coaster:-from-36%-reductions-to-48%-increases

The fluctuations in ferry ticket prices resemble a Scandinavian roller coaster, according to data from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy released through the Price Observatory. This data, along with the new digital portal “Passenger Rights” (https://passengersynanp.yna.gov.gr), pertains to September and the first weeks of October.

On the busiest ferry lines, such as Piraeus–Heraklion, Piraeus–Chania, and Piraeus–Paros, ticket prices dropped by 4.14%, 4.48%, and 4.10%, respectively.

For high-speed ferry lines, the highest price increase was recorded on the Syros–Tinos route at +48.41%, while the biggest decrease was on the Syros–Mykonos route at -22.28%.

For car fares, the largest increase on conventional ferries was on the Volos–Skiathos line at 13.77%, while for high-speed ferries, the Piraeus–Mykonos line saw a 29.96% increase.

In September, the largest ticket price increases on conventional ferries were on the Kavala–Limnos line at 24.64%, the Volos–Skiathos line at 20.26%, and the Piraeus–Rhodes line at 9.87%. Decreases were noted on the Kalymnos–Kos line at -31.69% and the Kalymnos–Pythagorio line at -32.29%.

In October, the Kavala–Limnos line saw the highest ticket price increase at 42.70%. Among high-speed ferries, the Sifnos–Milos line had the highest increase at 29.58%. The largest price reduction was on the Syros–Mykonos route at -47.04%.

The digital Price Observatory app allows monitoring of actual prices, specifically the average gross fare or final price on approximately 1,000 port connections. The Price Observatory is not a search engine for the cheapest ticket or the fastest ferry route. Ticket prices reflect economy class fares for passengers and cars.

These data are compiled into an electronic database by the Electronic System for Seat Reservations and Ticket Issuance for Passengers and Vehicle Transport Receipts (HESKTHEEA).

Although this system has been operating for 27 years (since Presidential Decree 120/97), for the first time, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy has implemented a digital platform for processing and publicly sharing this information.

- Ferry ticket roller coaster: From 36% reductions to 48% increases appeared first on ProtoThema English.