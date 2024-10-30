george-prokopiou:-the-‘king-of-real-estate’-with-investments-in-2,500-properties-worldwide

Dubbed the “king” of real estate for his investments in thousands of properties worldwide, numbering around 2,500, Prokopiou reportedly paid over 20 million euros to acquire an apartment in the prestigious One Hyde Park complex in Knightsbridge, London.

Recently, he is said to have finalized a deal to acquire over 30% of the Astera Vouliagmenis. Prokopiou first came into the public spotlight with his purchase of the Skaramagas Shipyards. His group’s three companies—Dynagas, Dynacom, and Sea Traders—manage a fleet of 135 ships.

Background and Career

George Prokopiou was born on June 8, 1946, in Athens. Both his parents were refugees, with his father from Smyrna and his mother from Odessa.

He bought his first ship in 1971, a tanker named Pennsylvania. He founded three companies: Dynacom Tankers, Sea Traders, and Dynagas. As of June 2014, Dynacom Tankers had 54 ships, Sea Traders had 29, and Dynagas operated 10 LNG carriers, including four new builds.

By March 2015, his net worth had reached $2 billion, and his companies controlled 89 ships, according to -. In 2016, Lloyd’s List ranked him 12th in their list of the 100 most influential people in the global shipping industry—a list he’s been on consistently from 2012 through 2023. Prokopiou also served as a board member of the Union of Greek Shipowners. In 2021, he became the owner of Skaramagas Shipyards.

Prokopiou’s Expanding Shipbuilding Program

Prokopiou’s current shipbuilding program includes over 70 vessels, with a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), long-range Suezmax and product tankers, LNG carriers, and a 30-bulk carrier order book.

He often dedicates his awards to Glyfada, his birthplace, saying: “This award is dedicated to Glyfada, where I was born and raised. There, I fell in love with the sea and learned that it unites continents, cultures, and people. Sadly, not everyone realizes that the only path to prosperity and resolution of issues is through collaboration and constructive, well-meaning dialogue.

Greek-owned shipping, a great diplomatic asset of Hellenism, has the potential to smooth out aggressive behaviors.” He added, “After 74 years in shipping, I can say that I turned my hobby into my profession. I only regret what I haven’t done, not what I have. I hope and pray for the time to realize my dreams. I want to thank my wife, Alexandra, and my four daughters—Eliza, Ioanna, Marina, and Marie-Elena—who have embraced the path I chose and now follow it themselves.”

A Double Honor

In December 2023, Prokopiou was named “Greek Personality of the Year” at the Lloyd’s Awards for the second time. At the event, he remarked, “Greece, a small country with limited imports and exports and no shipbuilding industry, ranks first in the global shipping industry.

I had the illusion that the era of conflicts was over and that we had entered an era of collaboration. I was mistaken. I dream that one day everyone will embrace that cooperation, dialogue, and compromise are the best ways to build a better world.”

Nigel Lowry, the awards organizer, commented: “The hopes of Greek Shipyards for a long-awaited revival of the shipbuilding industry rest on the shoulders of George Prokopiou.” He added, “He’s the first to be voted Greek Personality of the Year twice.”

Lifetime Achievement Awards and Lasting Impact

In July 2023, Prokopiou received the prestigious Efkranti Award for his lifetime contribution to shipping at the Hellenic Naval Academy. His childhood friend, Thanasis Martinos, introduced him, saying: “George and I have been friends for over 50 years. Our families were close, from our neighborhood on Glyfada beach.

Apart from his family, George’s greatest love has always been the sea. He was a sailor and diver as a boy and is now president of Greece’s largest and most iconic sailing club, the Nautical Club of Greece. A civil engineer involved in construction, he quickly pivoted professionally to shipping. He has a talent for technical matters and is practically an engineer himself. I remember his first ship, the Pola, a 10,000-ton freighter, where he once dived into the water off West Africa to fix a propeller issue himself. That ship, with its numerous technical and other challenges, was George’s practical thesis on commercial shipping.”

Martinos continued with an insightful portrait of his friend: “Though from a wealthy family, George learned shipping the hard way, not the easy way. Perhaps that’s why it’s said that the woman who gives you the most trouble, in his case the sea, is the one you love most. His greatest loves are his wife, Alexandra, his daughters, and his grandchildren.

They are his top priority,” Martinos noted, enumerating Prokopiou’s achievements: “For George, shipping is a passion, not just a profession. He is a pioneer and visionary, owning the second-largest Greek fleet of LNG carriers. He owns the first icebreaking LNG vessel in the world, which crossed the Northern Sea Route, delivering cargoes through the Arctic passage. Two of his gas carriers are chartered to the German government, contributing today to Germany’s energy security.”

- George Prokopiou: The ‘king of real estate’ with investments in 2,500 properties worldwide appeared first on ProtoThema English.