According to unconfirmed reports, shipowner George Prokopiou has reached an agreement to acquire a stake exceeding 30% in Astera Vouliagmenis.

It is currently unclear whether this stake pertains to the Turkish Dogus participation (33%) or if it involves a share from the Arab owners, with discussions indicating that the price is around 300 million euros.

The iconic complex has been owned by an investment consortium since 2016, which won the relevant auction.

The investment consortium, comprising strong Arab capital from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, and other emirates under the interests of the Arab AGC Equity Partners, as well as Turkish businessman Ferit Sahenk from Dogus Group, paid 393.1 million euros at that time to acquire an 88.5% stake in Astir Palace Vouliagmeni S.A.

Shipowner George Prokopiou acquires stake in Astera Vouliagmenis