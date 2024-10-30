support-and-advisory-guidance-for-small-and-medium-enterprises

Liquidity and the influx of investment capital are the main demands of the business community, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that face significant challenges daily. Therefore, access to appropriate and favorable financing is crucial for both their continued operation and the implementation of investments in areas such as research and development, innovation, workforce skills development, green and digital transformation, and the undertaking of export activities. In this context, the National Bank, in collaboration with the Greek Development Bank, offers significant funding opportunities through the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund to strengthen Greek entrepreneurship.

The TEPIX III Guarantee Fund is divided into two sub-programs/sub-funds based on the characteristics of the eligible businesses:

Sub-fund “General Entrepreneurship” for Small and Medium Enterprises

Sub-fund “Entrepreneurship of Start-ups” for very small and small businesses with less than 5 years of operation.

Loans from the “General Entrepreneurship” Sub-fund are guaranteed by the Guarantee Fund at a rate of 70%, while loans from the “Entrepreneurship of Start-ups” Sub-fund are guaranteed at a rate of 80%.

Advantages of the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund Program

The TEPIX III Guarantee Fund provides extremely favorable financing terms to SMEs to improve liquidity and implement investment plans. Through the program, businesses can receive:

Special purpose working capital from €10,000 to €500,000, with a duration of 2 to 5 years depending on the type of financing, to cover operational needs, or

from €10,000 to €500,000, with a duration of 2 to 5 years depending on the type of financing, to cover operational needs, or Financing of up to €10 million, with a duration of 5 to 12 years for the implementation of investment plans.

One of the most significant advantages of the program is that the financing is provided without collateral. This means businesses do not need to offer assets as guarantees, which particularly facilitates small businesses that may not have such capabilities.

Low Cost of Borrowing and Favorable Terms

Another key advantage of the program is the low-interest rate, thanks to the guarantee from the Greek Development Bank, which can cover up to 80% of the financing. Additionally, businesses benefit from a subsidized interest rate of up to 3% for the first two years of the loan agreement, making access to capital more affordable.

Why Choose the National Bank

Through its participation in the financing programs of the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund, the National Bank aims to provide comprehensive support to SMEs that goes beyond just offering financing. It provides advisory support and guidance at all stages of the application process, helping businesses select the appropriate type of financing and successfully manage their applications. The role of the Business Banking Relationship Manager (RM) at the National Bank is crucial in this process, as they work closely with entrepreneurs to understand their needs and guide them toward the optimal solution.

How to Benefit

If you manage a small or medium-sized enterprise and are seeking financing, the National Bank can provide the support and guidance you need. Visit one of the National Bank’s branches, where a specialized Business Banking RM will assist you in determining the best strategy for your business.

For more information, visit nbg.gr.

The supported financing is conducted by the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund, which is managed by the Greek Development Bank with co-funding from the European Union through the “Competitiveness 2021-2027” program.

- Support and advisory guidance for small and medium enterprises appeared first on ProtoThema English.