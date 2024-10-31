Significant changes for home and car owners come in 2025, as regulations on compulsory property insurance, as well as deductions and how to pay ENFIA are changed.

From 1 June 2025, owners of homes or businesses with a turnover of more than €500,000 who have not insured their property will not be compensated by the state in the event of natural disasters such as fire, flood or earthquake.

The same obligation is extended to owners of private vehicles.

All insurance policies expiring or taken out in 2025 will be required to include coverage for natural disasters, except for civil liability, which means an additional cost of between €7 and €15, according to current market data, as insurance companies already offer this coverage.

- Compulsory insurance for property and motor vehicles against natural disasters appeared first on ProtoThema English.