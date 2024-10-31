Eurostat reports 3.2% inflation in Greece for October – 2% in the Eurozone

Inflation in Greece rose to 3.2% in October, up from 3.1% the previous month, while in the eurozone, the rate stood at 2%, according to data released by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Among the main components of inflation in the eurozone, services recorded the highest annual rate in October at 3.9%, stable compared to September. This was followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco at 2.9%, an increase from 2.4% in September. Non-energy industrial goods showed inflation of 0.5%, slightly up from 0.4% the previous month, while energy prices decreased by 4.6%, compared to -6.1% in September.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated in an interview with Le Monde that “the increase in consumer prices in the eurozone is approaching the ECB’s target of 2%, but the battle has not yet been won.”

