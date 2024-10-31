satoshi’s-record-at-stake:-bitcoin-etfs-could-cross-1-million-btc-today

US Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest daily inflow since inception, amassing $870 million on Tuesday. This surge in investment comes as the largest cryptocurrency inches closer to its all-time high of $73,700, originally reached in March.

This comes as investor sentiment appears to be buoyed by speculation surrounding a potential victory for Republican candidate Donald Trump over VP Kamala Harris, which many believe could foster a more positive environment for the digital asset ecosystem, ultimately favoring crypto prices.

Bitcoin ETFs Inflows And Price Rally

According to - data, Tuesday’s subscriptions pushed the year-to-date inflows for the group of 12 Bitcoin ETFs to over $23 billion. Analysts attribute the growing demand for Bitcoin exposure to Trump’s elevated odds in election betting markets.

However, while Trump leads in prediction markets, polls show a tight race against Vice President Harris, who has pledged to support a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry. Still, Trump’s approach seems to have resonated more with the community.

Adding to the speculation, Bitcoin options markets reflect a one-third chance of a price swing exceeding 10% on election day, November 5, as indicated by Nick Forster, founder of the crypto trading platform Derive.xyz.

This surge would take the Bitcoin price to a new all-time high of $72,900 in the potential scenario where BTC consolidates above $72,000 for the next few days ahead of the election.

Forster believes such volatility often encourages traders to position themselves for potential market movements, increasing demand for Bitcoin ETFs and contributing to the current price rally since the beginning of the week.

Expert Warns Of Potential Selloff

ETF expert Eric Balchunas has also commented on the bullish sentiment surrounding Bitcoin ETFs. He noted that these funds are on track to reach 1 million BTC in holdings as early as today.

In a recent social media post, Balchunas reported that US spot ETFs could surpass 1 million BTC by next Wednesday, potentially surpassing the holdings of Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, by mid-December, with the funds adding approximately 17,000 BTC each week.

However, following Tuesday’s performance, Balchunas remarked, “We’re going to need to move up our predictions,” highlighting that Bitcoin ETFs had gobbled up over 12,000 coins in a single day, now holding 996,000 BTC.

The expert expressed optimism about the likelihood of breaching the 1 million mark today, stating that the “extraordinary” trading volume from the previous day is likely to translate into significant inflows.

Balchunas also cautioned that market conditions can be unpredictable. “Anything can happen,” he warned, referencing the risk of a sudden selloff that could delay reaching the 1 million BTC milestone.

Conversely, if Bitcoin prices continue to rise and a Trump victory boosts market enthusiasm, a fear of missing out (FOMO) could drive even more rapid accumulation, according to the expert’s analysis.

When writing, the largest cryptocurrency on the market was trading at $72,360, up over 8% in the 7-day time frame.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com