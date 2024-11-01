271 investment projects approved across Greece with a budget of €858 million – Creating 4,420 new jobs

Implementing the productive transformation of Greece and the new productive model, based on what was presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister of Development Takis Theodoricakos on October 21, the approval of 271 investment projects across Greece with a total budget of €858 million is announced.

The approvals relate to two cycles of tourism (162 investments) and one of manufacturing (109 investments) under the 2022 Development Law. Businesses will receive €224 million in grants and another almost €178 million in tax exemptions.

These investments are expected to create 4,420 new jobs.

Particular support is being given to Thessaly, which has been hit by Daniel, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, while tourism investments in both Crete and the South Aegean, where most of the requests were made, are being met to a very large extent. In line with the commitments, all investment projects in the prefecture of Evros have been approved. In the other regions of the country, investment projects have been approved in proportion to the commitments made, which will contribute to their further development.

It is noted that for all the investment projects approved there is guaranteed access to loan financing with the guarantee of the Greek State from the DELFI fund of the Hellenic Development Bank.

The aim is sustainable and balanced development throughout Greece, with particular emphasis on the border regions of our country.

