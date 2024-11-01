ELSTAT: Unemployment continues to decline, at 9.3% in September

A further decrease was recorded in the unemployment rate in the country in September this year, rising to 9.3%, compared to 10.7% in September 2023 and 9.5% in August 2024. The number of unemployed individuals reached 437,648, marking a decrease of 65,905 people compared to September 2023 (13.1%) and a decrease of 7,615 people compared to August 2024 (1.7%).

The unemployment rate among women was 11.4%, down from 13.4% in September last year, while for men it was 7.6%, down from 8.6%.

By major age groups, the unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 16.3%, down from 23.1% in September 2023, and for those aged 25-74, it was 9%, down from 10%.

According to the labor force survey conducted by ELSTAT, the number of employed individuals reached 4,262,924, reflecting an increase of 66,317 people compared to September 2023 (1.6%) and an increase of 4,272 people compared to August 2024 (0.1%).

Meanwhile, the number of individuals under 75 who are not part of the labor force, or “inactive individuals” (those who are neither working nor seeking work), reached 3,070,957, showing a decrease of 16,974 people compared to September 2023 (0.5%) and an increase of 1,130 people compared to August 2024 (a negligible change).

Kerameus: We continue our efforts to further boost employment

“The unemployment rate stands at 9.3% in September 2024, according to ELSTAT, compared to 9.5% in August 2024 and 10.7% in September 2023, the lowest rate since May 2009,” emphasizes the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Niki Kerameus, in a post.

