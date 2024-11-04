Christmas allowance: The beneficiaries who will receive the sum of €100-€200

Legislation paving the way for extraordinary financial aid to be paid at Christmas will be tabled in November.

It is a fund of more than 200 million euros and concerns different categories of citizens, such as disabled people, pensioners with personal differences, those who receive social solidarity allowance, and families with children.

The Register of Beneficiaries will pave the way for the implementation of additional criteria for the granting of financial support so that the collection of benefits does not act as a disincentive to work.

The Christmas allowance, as already announced, will be granted to specific groups of our fellow citizens, with an emphasis on pensioners and beneficiaries of allowances.

The highlights – reportedly – are as follows:

–Pensioners with a personal difference: Around 670,000 pensioners with a sum of main pensions up to 1,600 euros will receive extraordinary aid, ranging from 100 to 200 euros depending on the amount of the pension. The measure concerns those with a personal difference of more than €10.

–Recipients of minimum guaranteed income: They will receive half an extra installment of their monthly allowance in December. This translates into about €108 extra for a single-person household

–Child benefit: Beneficiaries will receive one extra installment for December. The amount depends on income and number of children, with the total cost amounting to €70 million

-MeA: A 200 euro boost will be given to beneficiaries of disability benefits from the e-EFKA, some 37,000 people

