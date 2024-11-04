According to French standards, the minimum wage will be calculated from 2028, using a mathematical formula that takes into account objective economic elements such as inflation, overall productivity growth, purchasing power, and the general level of gross earnings.

The new system allows for a “freeze” of wage adjustment in adverse economic conditions, but not a reduction, to ensure the general level of protection of workers and to support the most economically vulnerable households.

Importantly, the minimum wage in the private sector will also apply to new entrants to the public sector.

It is clarified that in 2025 the minimum wage determination process will remain the same while the second, intermediate phase will start on June 1, 2025, so that in 2025 the consultation can be carried out in accordance with the new deadlines and the new composition of the Committees for the statutory minimum wage and the statutory minimum wage effective from 1/1/2026. The interim phase will last until 31/12/2027.

- Minimum wage: This is the new way of calculating it – When it will apply appeared first on ProtoThema English.