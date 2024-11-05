Incentives for e-receipts from 20 professional sectors are doubled

The government’s economic team is exploring potential changes to incentives aimed at encouraging taxpayers to shift from cash transactions to electronic payments.

According to reports from newmoney.gr, a significant increase—potentially up to 100%—in the current incentives introduced three years ago for everyday consumer transactions is on the horizon. This adjustment will target 20 specific categories of freelancers deemed “controversial.” However, these incentives appear to have reached their limits, as they have not delivered the anticipated results in combating tax evasion.

Also on the table are proposals to double the tax credit, possibly up to 4,400 euros (instead of 2.200 euros currently) for those who opt for electronic payments to plumbers – refrigerators, electricians, carpenters, builders, painters, tilers, taxis, hairdressers – barber shops, beauty centers, funeral homes, building cleaning, photographers, dance schools, gyms, leisure services, personal care and nursing services (not hospital activities), veterinary services, legal services, childcare, etc.

At the same time, the addition of new categories to the list of technical professions that will give higher tax deductions is being considered.

The measure typically expires in 2025 (income tax returns 2026). However, work has already begun on extending and strengthening the tax incentives framework for electronic payments and receipts. In fact, according to competent sources, before the end of the year, a special committee is expected to submit final proposals to the Minister of National Economy and Finance Costis Hatzidakis.

Based on the data to date, however:

* The discount for those who pay by electronic means (cards, e-banking, IRIS, etc.) for 20 categories of professions, have an additional tax deduction of 450 to 2,200 euros.

* The maximum benefit for the taxpayer (reduction of taxable income by 5,000 euros) arises for those who have incurred expenses of 16,667 euros if they are taxed at a rate of 44%, i.e. those who declare incomes exceeding 40,000 euros per year.

Incentives for e-receipts from 20 professional sectors are doubled