Influencers rise: 57% of Gen Z aspires to social media stardom – How influencer marketing is changing business

Influencers are everywhere these days, shaping trends and conversations across the digital landscape. You could say, “Wherever you turn, there’s an influencer.” Recently, at the Democratic National Convention, around 200 social media stars mingled at glamorous parties, enjoyed luxury cruises, and even chatted with Vice President Kamala Harris. Not to be outdone, former President Donald Trump has also tapped into this sphere, giving interviews to popular influencers like Logan Paul and Theo Von to connect with their vast follower base and garner support.

Influencers have become central to marketing strategies, especially over the last five years. American companies have more than doubled their spending on influencer marketing, recognizing the significant impact these digital stars have on brand awareness and consumer behavior. According to eMarketer, a market research firm, annual spending in this space has surged to $7 billion. Mark Read, CEO of WPP (a major advertising network that owns agencies like Ogilvy and Mindshare), has noted that “influencer marketing” is a standard part of any major company’s toolkit today. For instance, Walmart, the retail giant, collaborates with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, while luxury brand Louis Vuitton has run campaigns with YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain.

Goldman Sachs estimates there are now over 50 million influencers globally, spanning fashion, comedy, gaming, and more on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. This number is growing rapidly, increasing by 10% to 20% each year. While some influencers view their online presence as a casual hobby, many aspire to turn it into a full-time career. They’re inspired by stories of top influencers earning tens of thousands of dollars per post and leveraging their large followings to launch their own brands.

A recent survey by Morning Consult reveals that 57% of Gen Z in America would like to become social media influencers, and 53% even consider it a “viable career path.” These findings reflect a significant shift in career aspirations, with young people eyeing the freedom, creativity, and earning potential that influencer life seems to promise.

