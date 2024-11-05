Payment notices for the 2025 Vehicle Circulation Fees have been posted on the digital platforms of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

Vehicle owners who need to settle their circulation fees by December 31, 2024, can view their payment codes through the myAADE portal (myaade.gov.gr):

Through the myCAR platform with TAXISnet credentials by following this path:

myAADE > Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > myCAR > Access Application > Vehicle Circulation Fees > Circulation Fee Notices.

myAADE > Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > myCAR > Access Application > Vehicle Circulation Fees > Circulation Fee Notices. Without TAXISnet credentials by following this path:

myAADE > Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > Circulation Fees Without TAXISnet Credentials > Access Application, by entering their VAT number and vehicle registration number.

Taxpayers can also view their payment codes through the myAADE app, under the myWallet > Circulation Fees section.

Please note that, according to law, a late payment penalty applies as follows:

25% of the Circulation Fee amount if paid by January 31, 2025.

50% of the Circulation Fee amount if paid within February 2025.

The full amount of the Circulation Fees in cases of: Payment from March 1, 2025, onward, or Partial or non-payment of the 2025 Circulation Fees.



- Vehicle Circulation Fees 2025: Now available on AADE platform – How to print and payment options appeared first on ProtoThema English.