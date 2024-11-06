Big deal from Maria Angelikousis: Acquired shuttle tanker company for 2 billion

In the shuttle tanker category of tankers that load oil from floating extraction platforms, the Angelikousis Group is making its presence stronger. More specifically, it acquired $2 billion Altera Shuttle Tankers L.L.C. (AST) through Maistros Shiptrade Limited, a company affiliated with the Angelikosis Group.

Altera Shuttle Tankers L.L.C., a subsidiary of Altera Infrastructure, is a leading shuttle tanker provider owning and operating 18 transport tankers in Brazil, Canada, and the North Sea.

The Angelikousis Group is one of the largest private shipping groups in the world, with 144 vessels in the water and 23 vessels (including three tankers) on order.

The transaction brings together Altera Infrastructure’s tanker business and the Angelikousis Group, strengthening the business through a shared base of maritime expertise and industrial heritage.

