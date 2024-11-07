Black Friday 2024: Retailers in a battle position – Tips for safe shopping

The biggest discounts of the year are still a few weeks away, but the first Black Friday 2024 deals have already started “running” at all the major retailers. The discounts apply to everything from technology, TVs, and laptops to beauty, clothing, mattresses, and home appliances.

With sales appearing earlier each year, expect even more companies to get in the game for Black Friday before the official sale dates (Nov. 29 to Dec. 2).

Black Friday: tips for safe shopping

The Consumer Advocate and the European Consumer Centre Greece point out that the aim of all consumers should not only be to make economical but also smart and safe purchases. In this context, they advise consumers the following:

Pay attention to the availability of products: sometimes, a very low price hides a rather long waiting time for delivery, which may not always satisfy our immediate needs.

We confirm the correctness and honesty of the discount price offered: Occasionally, it happens that the discounts are fictitious and deceive us. We identify and consult tools available online that show us over time the price evolution of the products we are interested in. We also note the prices of products before and after the application of any discounts, so that we can easily compare them afterwards and thus know if they really exist and what our true financial benefit is.

We prefer to process payment by cash on delivery or electronic means, which gives us the possibility to challenge an electronic transaction afterward if it turns out to be problematic. We avoid paying for products in full by bank deposit before delivery unless we have complete confidence in the seller’s authority and commercial reputation.

When buying remotely, we make sure that the trader’s website lists all legally required identification (e.g. their trading name) and contact details (full postal address of their premises). For even greater assurance, we look to see if additional identifying information is provided, such as a General Commercial Register registration number and VAT number.

We include any indirect costs (e.g. replacement costs, transport, insurance, etc.) in the final purchase price of the products so that we have a full picture of our actual financial burden.

As soon as possible after receipt of a product and in any case within the statutory period of three days, we submit our reservations to -al company that carried out the delivery regarding any apparent damage, since it may have been caused during transport and we are entitled to compensation. We will, in any case, also contact the sales outlet as soon as possible to investigate the possibility that a product may have been damaged or damaged in the first place (before transport).

We are aware of the transaction cancellation and product return policies of the stores we deal with. We are well aware that the rights of withdrawal in distance purchases, as well as the free repair or replacement of defective products, are established rights of consumers, guaranteed by law, and we are not seduced by false and misleading claims of sellers that they are supposedly privileged -unique and additional- benefits.

We strongly object to prices that are too low, especially when the range is far enough away from the usual competition for the corresponding products or when they are product advertisements exclusively on social media, as there is a serious risk of deception.

If we buy online from third (non-EU) countries, given that Black Friday is an international discount event, we are well aware in advance that imported products incur customs clearance costs, which may be several times the original price and add significantly to it.

We have a particular preference for shops that voluntarily undertake to resolve a consumer dispute amicably through the institution of out-of-court resolution (e.g. through the Consumer Ombudsman), as in this way consumer rights become more valuable and even more secure.

