ELSTAT: Trade deficit widened by 8.5% in the first nine months

The increase in imports and the simultaneous decrease in exports resulted in the widening of the trade deficit by 8.5% in these 9 months (January-September 2024), exceeding 25 billion euros.

According to ELSTAT data on domestic merchandise trade:

The total value of imports in September 2024 amounted to 7,173.3 million euros ($7,943.0 million) compared to 7,024.4 million euros ($7,482.4 million) in the same month of the year 2023, showing an increase of 2.1% in euros. The corresponding value excluding petroleum products in September 2024 showed an increase of EUR 182.5 million, i.e. 3.5%, while the corresponding value excluding petroleum products and ships in September 2024 showed an increase of EUR 167.5 million, i.e. 3.3%, compared to September 2023.

The total value of exports in September 2024 amounted to 4,115.6 million euros ($4,584.6 million) compared to 4,315.5 million euros ($4,624.4 million) in the same month of the year 2023, showing a decrease, in euros, of 4.6%. The corresponding value excluding petroleum products in September 2024 showed an increase of EUR 369.9 million, i.e. 13.3%, and the corresponding value excluding petroleum products and ships in September 2024 showed an increase of EUR 366.7 million, i.e. 13.2%, compared to September 2023.

