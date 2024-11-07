Ilias Livanis: The auction process of his real estate has been canceled

The cancellation of the auction scheduled for Wednesday, November 13th, against the publisher Ilias Livanis was announced by the law firm representing him.

The auction was related to a property he owns in the Lycabettus area.

According to a related statement, “On November 13, 2024, an auction was expected to take place regarding the real estate of the well-known publisher, Ilias Livanis, for a residence he owns in the center of Athens. Thanks to the judicial intervention carried out on October 1, 2024, by the law firm ‘Lekkakou & Associates – Law Firm’ and the lawyer Konstantina Lekkakou, the seizure was cancelled, as the appeal filed at that time was accepted.”

The statement further adds, “Thanks to its judicial interventions, this law firm has succeeded in suspending other auctions, even right before they were set to take place. For example, they succeeded in suspending the auction of the publisher’s real estate with two judicial decisions, as well as cancelling the auction of the historic building housing the ‘Livanis Publishing Organization.’”

Furthermore, it is emphasized that “after this judicial vindication, Mr. Livanis will now be able to settle his debts within the framework of the extrajudicial settlement process, despite the well-orchestrated efforts of the funds to liquidate his real estate and prevent him from financially recovering. These funds continue to use the same deceitful and abusive tactics they apply to most businesses in Greece.”

The Property in Lycabettus

As revealed by newmoney on July 26, 2024 (in the Dark room column), the auction, with Cepal as the claimant, concerned a property of Ilias Livanis, described as his residence, located in the Lycabettus area. The auction was to settle a debt of €662,335, plus interest, execution fees, etc.

Specifically, this was an apartment—an individual ownership of the third floor of a building at the intersection of Daskalogiani and Paligenesia Streets, with a total area of 176.50 square meters. The apartment was purchased 30 years ago in December 1994. Also going up for auction was a parking space—an individual ownership in the basement, with an area of 12.70 square meters. The starting bid for the apartment was set at €634,000, and for the parking space, €6,000.

It is important to note that the Livanis family, particularly Ilias Livanis, has been facing three other auctions. One involves an apartment he owns in Filothei, which was suspended after the payment order was cancelled. The second is for the agricultural production unit ‘Elliniki Riza’ in the area of Veria, which was auctioned and sold several months ago. The third involves the historic headquarters of Livanis Publishing at the intersection of Solonos and Hippocrates Streets, scheduled for April 11, 2024. However, as announced by the legal representatives of the Livanis family, “the entire procedure was cancelled, and the imposed seizure was deemed invalid.”

- Ilias Livanis: The auction process of his real estate has been canceled appeared first on ProtoThema English.