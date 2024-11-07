Six-day work: when is the 6th day allowed and how is it paid?

The working week may be spread over either five or six days of each week. In the majority of enterprises, the system of five-day work is applied to date, which was not imposed by law, but was established in practice through the mandatory application of the corresponding terms of Collective Labour Agreements, through which in essence the working time of the sixth day is divided into five days, forming a daily working time of 8 hours for 5 days per week (40 hours).

In short, the six-day working week has not become extinct, but is a possible choice for businesses, if it serves their operation, while at the same time, the Greek legislator has provided for other cases of working on the sixth day, providing the necessary compensation for this additional commitment of the employee.

