Hellenic tax authority launches automatic VAT number allocation for 700,000 minors

The Independent Revenue Authority is extending the automatic granting of Taxpayer Identification Number to minor children up to the age of 12. The allocation of VAT numbers starts today, November 11, and is expected to be completed in stages by the end of November. A prerequisite for the attribution is the declaration of children in the Income Tax Returns for the tax year 2023 and digital verification of the data.

Parents of minors who receive a Taxpayer Identification Number are informed by e-mail and via the “My Messages” mailbox on the myAADE digital portal, under Registry & Contact → My Messages, or via myAADEapp → My Messages.

It should be noted that the granting of a VAT number by the AADE to minor children does not create an obligation to obtain a key or to submit declarations.

The automatic issuance of VAT to minors up to 12 years of age complements last year’s action of automatic issuance of VAT to minors over 12 years of age, which facilitated more than 299,000 families, significantly reducing administrative costs. The procedure of automatic provision of VAT to minors up to 12 years of age is estimated to serve even more families, covering 700,000 minors, including those minors over 12 who have not yet received VAT.

Citizens can obtain further information through the relevant FAQs Manual, which is posted on the website of the Hellenic Tax Administration, under Service – Information → Frequently Asked Questions – Answers → Automatic Assignment of VAT to Minor Unmarried Children, as well as through the Hellenic Tax Administration’s Taxpayer Service Centre (KEF) at +30 213 162 1000, during working days and hours 7:30 – 17:00.

