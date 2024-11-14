yannis-xylas:-“greece’s-leading-position-in-sustainable-shipping-for-decarbonisation”

Speaking at the “Greener Shipping Summit November 2024,” Giannis Xylas, Treasurer of the Union of Greek Shipowners and incoming President of INTERCARGO as of January 2025, highlighted Greece’s prominent position in the sustainable shipping sector.

Xylas emphasized the vital role of decarbonization in reshaping the industry, stating: “We must acknowledge that decarbonization is not just an environmental goal but a fundamental shift in how we operate, collaborate, and innovate as an industry.” He also underlined the irreplaceable role of shipping in global prosperity and geopolitical stability, noting that approximately 90% of the world’s goods are transported by sea, supporting billions of people and securing essential supply chains.

Regarding the Greek shipping industry, Xylas noted:

Global Influence: Greek shipping controls over 20% of the world’s commercial fleet by deadweight tonnage and more than 60% of the EU-controlled fleet. The Greek fleet, heavily focused on bulk cargo and tramp shipping, has proven crucial in responding to urgent needs, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine.

Commitment to Green Innovation: Greek shipowners hold the leading position in the global order book, with over 500 new ships on order. A significant portion of these vessels are equipped to use alternative fuels, and 35% of the existing fleet is already outfitted with energy-saving technologies.

Xylas concluded by stating: “These statistics showcase Greece’s leadership in sustainable shipping and our commitment to decarbonization. As we look to the future, we must recognize that decarbonization represents a fundamental transformation toward a sustainable maritime future.”

The speech emphasized Greece’s strategic role and ongoing innovations in maritime sustainability, highlighting the country’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and support the global transition to greener shipping practices.

