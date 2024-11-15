theodorikakos-from-larissa:-we-support-thessaly,-its-central-role-in-the-productive-transformation-of-the-economy

Minister of Development, Takis Theodorikakos, conducted a major tour in Larissa yesterday and today, sending a clear message that the government stands by and will support, in every possible way, the people of Thessaly who have been affected by the devastating consequences of Storm Daniel.

“As Minister of Development, I have the responsibility to do everything I can to support the Thessaly region, which has been so severely impacted by natural disasters. We need to rebuild the economy of the region, so that young people stay here, and more jobs are created. We are standing by the people and businesses. The Thessaly Region plays a central role in the productive transformation of the Greek economy,” he stated, among other things, to the media representatives.

The structured support plan for Thessaly is as follows:

44 investment plans from the tourism and manufacturing sectors have been approved for inclusion in the development law and are being supported with 50 million euros.

Thessaly is included in the new development law, which will apply exclusively to the border regions of our country, and 300 million euros will be allocated over the next two years. It concerns investments over 1 million euros.

The results for the agricultural and food sector, which was announced in 2022, are expected soon.

All large investments over 10 million euros and those in border regions, including Thessaly, are evaluated as strategic investments. Additional incentives for fast licensing and location approval will be provided.

Absolute priority is given to large investments that are innovative, use modern technology, and have a low environmental footprint. Specifically: 150 million euros in tax exemptions for large investments over 10 million euros.

Another 150 million euros for launching a manufacturing program: 75 million euros in support and 75 million euros in tax exemptions.

On Thursday, as an official guest, Mr. Theodorikakos attended a business dinner organized by the Thessalian Business and Industry Association (SΘΕΒ) and spoke about the central role of Thessaly in the productive transformation of the Greek economy and the significant support for the region. Earlier, he met with local officials at the offices of the New Democracy’s Thessaly Regional Party Organization (DEEP ND) in Larissa, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Christos Kellas, and MPs Christos Kapetanios and Maximos Charakopoulos.

Among other things, he emphasized the need to improve the crucial indicator of the trade balance: “There is an indicator that must be improved quickly and decisively: the trade deficit. If the deficit is reduced, taxes will decrease, and in this way, citizens’ disposable income and the ability to achieve a better quality of life will be strengthened.”

On Friday, the Minister of Development visited the Thessaly Region and met with the Regional Governor, Dimitris Koureta. They discussed the productive reconstruction of Thessaly, major anti-flood works for tackling extreme weather events, and issues related to livestock units.

The tour continued at the dairy products company “Olympus,” where the Minister of Development was informed about its capacity, production, and employees, while also visiting its facilities. The next stop was the Larissa Industrial Park (VIP), and the Greek wood industry company “Alfa Wood Group,” where he talked with the owners and employees.

Subsequently, Mr. Theodorikakos visited the “Joist Innovation Park,” which is the largest Innovation Park in Southeastern Europe. Among other things, it hosts the Institute for Entrepreneurship Development, start-ups, and technology-driven companies, and collaborates closely with research centers and universities. It is also the headquarters of the “PYTHEIA” Competency Center, funded by the Ministry of Development, focusing on digital health and pharmaceuticals.

Later, the Minister of Development had a meeting with the Mayor of Larissa, Athanasios Mamakos. Their discussion concerned the city’s problems and the overall plan of the Government for supporting the region and all of Thessaly. Finally, he visited the University of Thessaly, where he met with the Rector, Charalambos Billinis.

Mr. Theodorikakos also emphasized that “the Government, over these five years, has reduced taxes, lowered social security contributions, and as a result, unemployment has decreased from 18% to 9.3%, and the minimum wage has increased by 28% over the last three years. Greece has become an attractive investment destination again, leaving populism and demagoguery behind. Fiscal stability and discipline have been achieved, we regained our investment grade and, most importantly, our credibility. Greece now has a voice and standing in Europe and the world. The country’s deficits are decreasing, and we managed the major crises in a positive and effective manner.”

Referring to the new productive model of the country, which has been implemented since October 21 with the presentation of the plan and proposals alongside the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he noted that in the next three years, 3.3 billion euros will be allocated, with a strong focus on industry. He spoke about the 271 investment plans approved nationwide within the framework of the development law, with a total budget of 858 million euros, with the region at the center. This aims to provide a substantial solution to the acute demographic problem.

The Minister of Development also spoke about the strengthening of the primary sector, a key characteristic of the new productive model, and raised the issue of the railway connection to the Industrial Park (VIP) with the responsible Minister of Transport, Christos Staikouras. He added that 5 million euros worth of works are being done within the VIP, with 2.5 million euros coming from the Ministry of Development. “All communication channels are open,” he emphasized and referred to the strengthening of collaboration with the Region and the University of Thessaly. “Reconstruction must be done in a planned and organized way. Anything that facilitates business is good for workers and citizens.”

