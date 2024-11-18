Between 2% and 3% inflation in Greece until 2026

Between 2.1% and 2.9% will be inflation in Greece over the three-year period 2024-2026, with structural inflation (excluding food and energy) at 2.5% to 3.4% over the same period, according to the “Inflation Monitor” which published today by the Bank of Greece.

Specifically, the BoE estimates that headline inflation will be 2.9% this year, 2.2% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026, slightly higher than the eurozone average (2.5% in 2024, 2.2% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026).

In the case of structural inflation, the bank’s Inflation Monitor forecasts a rate of 3.4% this year, 2.9% in 2025, and 2.5% in 2026, with the corresponding rates in the eurozone being 2.9% in 2024, 2.3% in 2025 and 2% in 2026.

