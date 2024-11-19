boeing:-2,500-workers-laid-off-in-the-us

Boeing plans to lay off more than 2.500 workers in the US states of Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Missouri, according to federal records posted Monday and a union official, as part of the indebted US airline’s plan to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 percent of its global workforce.

Nearly 2,200 layoff notices went to workers in Washington and another 220 in South Carolina, the two states where Boeing builds commercial jets.

The space giant began notifying U.S. workers on Wednesday that they will remain on Boeing‘s payroll until Jan. 17 to comply with federal requirements to notify workers at least 60 days before their employment ends, according to Reuters.

News that Boeing would send out the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Notice (WARN) in mid November was widely expected. Another new round is expected in December.

Boeing shares gained 2.6% to close at $143.87 on Monday.

