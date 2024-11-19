Markets: In the “red” due to Ukraine and Putin’s nuclear orders – Athens Stock Exchange hits a three-month low

Global stock markets are under a wave of liquidations, with the geopolitical landscape clouded by the nuclear threat arising from the escalation of tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Greek stock market is deep in the “red,” sliding into the “zone” of 1,360 points for the first time since early August.

Specifically, in Tuesday’s session (19/11), the General Index fell for the fifth consecutive day, recording a -1.65% plunge to 1,369.35 points, with a daily high of 1,397.53 points and a low of 1,367.53 points. This is the lowest level since August 6 (1,367.78 points), followed by the 1,341.23 points of the “Black Monday” on August 5. Most stocks on the board show significant losses, with Alpha Bank and PPC declining by -3%. Cenergy Holdings is in focus due to its strong financial figures for the nine months, yet it is losing over -2% despite an upward start.

In the Moscow-Kyiv war front, Russian President Vladimir Putin is promoting a nuclear doctrine that permits his country to expand the use of atomic weapons in case of a missile attack. This came shortly after the U.S. gave the green light to Ukraine for the use of long-range missiles.

In Russia’s Bryansk region, the first use of U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles seems to have occurred, as reported by Ukrainian media cited by -. These developments have triggered a rally in bonds, while safe-haven assets like gold are benefiting from the escalation.

Sellers Rush the Athens Stock Exchange

Banks recorded a -1.77% plunge today, with the sectoral index trading at 1,163.59 points. The FTSE 25 (high-cap index) is down -1.85% at 3,316.15 points, and the Mid Cap (medium-cap index) loses -1.72% at 2,191.07 points. The energy sector suffers the strongest blow, with the FTSE EU slipping by -2.3% to 4,676.52 points.

Transaction value amounts to €71.375 million, of which €1.85 million pertains to block trades. National Bank is leading in turnover with €18.541 million. Market capitalization is at €97.254 billion. The board is in the “red,” with 90 stocks declining, 10 gaining, and 12 remaining unchanged.

Among systemic banks, Alpha Bank drops by -3.64% to €1.507, followed by Piraeus (-2.39% at €3.511), Eurobank (-1.45% at €1.977), and National Bank (-0.46% at €6.856).

In high-cap stocks, PPC, Lamda Development, Metlen, Aegean, Cenergy Holdings, Ellaktor, Autohellas, and OTE face strong pressures. Stocks like Viohalco, OPAP, GEK TERNA, ElvalHalcor, Jumbo, Titan, HELLENiQ ENERGY, Athens Airport, and Motor Oil decline by about -1% or more. On the other hand, Sarantis gains nearly +1%.

In mid-caps, losses range from -2% to -4.5% for Kri Kri, Intracom Holdings, Techniki Olympiaki, Intralot, Austriacard, AVAX, Aktor, Lavipharm, Fourlis, Profile, and Dimand. Stocks like Quest, Optima Bank, Ideal, and Hellenic Exchanges fall by over -1%. On the contrary, the Port of Piraeus (OLP) rises by +2.25%, nearing €30 again, paving the way for multi-year records.

Markets: In the "red" due to Ukraine and Putin's nuclear orders – Athens Stock Exchange hits a three-month low