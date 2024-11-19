Mary and Michael Jaharis: The $50 million donation to The Met and St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero

Mary and Michael Jaharis are among the most prominent and influential couples in the Greek-American community, known for their immense contributions to the pharmaceutical industry, philanthropy, and cultural heritage. Their shared journey reflects a remarkable blend of business success, humanitarian efforts, and dedication to Orthodoxy and Greek culture.

Michael Jaharis: A pharmaceutical pioneer and philanthropist

Michael Jaharis (1928–2016) was born in the United States to parents from Lesvos, Greece. His career in the pharmaceutical industry began modestly but evolved into a series of groundbreaking achievements. He co-founded several successful companies, including Key Pharmaceuticals and Kos Pharmaceuticals, which introduced innovative treatments like Theo-Dur (for asthma) and Niaspan (to improve HDL cholesterol). These successes made him a billionaire, with his net worth exceeding $2.2 billion at its peak.

Beyond his business acumen, Jaharis was a dedicated philanthropist. He supported numerous institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia University Medical Center, and the Greek Orthodox Church. He played a key role in rebuilding St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero in New York, the only church destroyed during the 9/11 attacks. A devoted supporter of education and healthcare, Jaharis funded scholarships, research programs, and infrastructure projects benefiting countless people.

Mary Jaharis: Continuing the legacy

Mary Jaharis has carried forward her late husband’s philanthropic vision with unwavering commitment. Born in Wisconsin, she spent part of her childhood in Athens before moving to Chicago. A graduate of Northwestern University and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, she later studied interior design in New York. Alongside her husband, she co-founded the Jaharis Family Foundation, which supports cultural institutions, museums, universities, and humanitarian initiatives.

Mary Jaharis’s contributions to The Met include a recent $50 million donation to enhance the museum’s modern and contemporary art collection. She is also a Life Trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago and established the Mary Jaharis Center for Byzantine Art and Culture in Boston, promoting Byzantine studies. Her work reflects a passion for art, education, and her Greek heritage.

The Jaharis Family Foundation and humanitarian impact

Through their foundation, the Jaharis family has made significant contributions to arts and culture, healthcare, and humanitarian aid. During Greece’s financial crisis, they launched the “Give to Greece” initiative, providing food, clothing, and medical supplies to children and refugees. The foundation also supports the St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mount Sinai, helping preserve its ancient treasures.

A legacy of faith and generosity

Michael and Mary Jaharis have left an indelible mark on both the Greek-American diaspora and global philanthropy. Michael’s life was guided by principles of faith, family, education, and hard work. Together, the couple’s enduring legacy is a testament to the power of combining professional success with a profound commitment to giving back to society.

