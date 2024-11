The fund, Wellington Management Group, has acquired around 21 million shares in the Bank of Cyprus.

This is a 4.75% stake in the bank, as the fund participated in the recent placement for 4.8% of the share capital, where the liquidator of Laiki Bank made available a package of 21.5 million shares in total.

The transaction specifically involved 20,992,909 shares in the Bank of Cyprus.

- Wellington Management acquires 4.75% of Bank of Cyprus appeared first on ProtoThema English.