amazon:-entering-the-renewable-energy-sector-with-large-wind-power-projects-of-more-than-$1-billion-in-greece

Amazon is implementing its largest renewable energy initiative in Greece to date with an investment in three new large-scale wind farms. These energy parks will help meet Amazon’s energy needs in the region, providing clean energy while also supporting Greece’s transition to renewable energy use.

The announcement was made during the “AWS Day powered by Logicom” event, held in Athens on Tuesday, November 19, at the “Hellenic Cosmos” Cultural Center, in the presence of the Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr. Thodoris Skylakakis.

With these projects, Amazon is further strengthening its portfolio of energy investments globally. In Greece, four Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have already been signed for three renewable energy projects. Specifically, two of these agreements involve the wind farm in Vermio (Northern and Southern Vermio Wind Stations) in Western and Central Macedonia, while the other two concern wind farms in the areas of Mesokorfy and Koukoura in the Peloponnese.

Construction of the infrastructure has already begun, and the new wind farms are expected to be fully operational by 2026. As a result of these projects, it is estimated that clean energy will be produced, which will power 200,000 Greek households annually. The energy produced from these new projects will be fed directly into the central grid, covering both Amazon’s operational needs and the needs of local businesses, public entities, and households.

