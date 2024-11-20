Bitcoin: New record at 94,000 dollars due to Trump

The bitcoin is again near a record high, supported by a series of developments that highlight the growing interest in the digital asset sector in the US under Donald Trump.

Bitcoin hit a new record high of $94,000 as a report that Donald Trump’s social media company Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is in talks to acquire digital asset buyer Bakkt Holdings Inc.

Other developments include Nasdaq Inc.’s plan to list options on the $43 billion iShares bitcoin Trust and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s attempt to spin off its digital assets platform, signs of how cryptocurrencies and underlying blockchain technology are penetrating deeper into the financial system.

“The cryptocurrency market is on the move once again,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, in a note, adding that Trump Media’s play on Bakkt is “another positive news story that is fueling interest.”

