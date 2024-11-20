Re-issue of 10-year bond: Offers of more than €950 million – Yield at 3.16%

Today, Wednesday 20 November, a €250 million reissue of 3.375% Greek securities maturing on 15 June 2034 was conducted through an auction.

The yield was 3.16% compared to 3.11% in the previous auction, which was held on 18 September.

The coverage ratio (2:1) was 3.83, up from 3.70 in the September auction.

According to the announcement by the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), the auction was conducted through the Primary Dealers.

Total bids amounted to EUR 957 million and the settlement date is Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

