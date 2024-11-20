spot-bitcoin-etfs-inflows-surge-220%-amid-options-launch

Inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs surged by 220% on Nov. 19 compared to the previous day, as Bitcoin reached new highs following the launch of the first Bitcoin ETF trading options.

According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of $816.44 million on Tuesday—over twice the inflows recorded on Monday. Interestingly, the largest inflows of the day were contributed by ARK and 21Shares’ ARKB, which saw $267.34 million enter the fund, marking its highest inflow day since launch and surpassing the $200.7 million inflows recorded on March 27.

Fidelity’s FBTC and BlackRock’s IBIT also saw significant jumps in inflows, bringing in $256.15 million and $216.12 million, respectively. Bitwise’s BITB, Grayscale’s GBTC, and VanEck’s HODL also contributed to the positive momentum with inflows of $52.75 million, $16.19 million, and $7.9 million, respectively.

Data regarding flows into Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust was not updated at the time of writing. However, the remaining BTC ETFs remained neutral on the day.

Total trading volume recorded by these ETFs on Nov. 19 was significantly higher at $4.78 billion compared to the $3.62 billion seen the prior day.

The significant jump in inflows on Tuesday coincided with Bitcoin’s price hitting a new all-time high of $94,041 after BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, officially launched IBIT for options trading on Nasdaq. The new options contracts give investors the right to trade shares of the ETFs at predetermined prices, allowing them to speculate on price movements.

Options contracts on BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund saw nearly $2 billion in total exposure traded, which may have pushed Bitcoin to its new high.

- analyst Eric Balchunas remarked in an X post that the $1.9 billion in trading volume was unprecedented for the first day. He compared this figure to the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first ETF in the United States to offer Bitcoin exposure, which had recorded $363 million on its debut.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was still up 0.6%, exchanging hands at $92,112.

