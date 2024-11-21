aade:-the-digital-“transformation”-of-the-tax-authorities-paves-the-way-for-new-benefits

With money from tax evasion, the government will fund new benefits in 2025 and 2026. The new state budget reflects that through POS and myDATA, 1.8 billion euros were saved in 2024 from tax evasion (1 billion from VAT and 800 million euros from corporate taxes), and this will be repeated in 2025, allowing 1.1 billion euros in benefits to be given to households and businesses.

However, what happened this year was just the beginning, as the measures were gradually implemented throughout 2024. From their full implementation, it is estimated that by 2025, state revenues from digital tools and measures against tax evasion will exceed 1.8 billion euros.

Based on this, the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, stated that “with lower taxes, we have more revenue.” And Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reveal today the government’s plan for the benefits of transitioning the tax office into the digital age.

What changed this year?

2024 was the first year during which dozens of measures and new electronic applications against tax evasion were gradually activated. “Whatever the best that comes in 2025 may create additional room for improvement,” said an official from the economic team, noting, however, that this will be verified by next August and will be reflected in the Prime Minister’s announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair in 2025.

In practice, however, the digital transformation of the tax office will be completed in 2025, with new services entering the lives of millions of taxpayers. With the transition to the new era, new digital tools are coming that will change everything in inspections as well as in public service, such as the new app of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) with new features from 2025, the digital delivery note, the maturation of the myDATA system and electronic invoices, the universal integration of POS systems with cash registers, new types of tax inspections using artificial intelligence, and even “robots” for better service of taxpayers through the tax offices (DOY) and the KEVEIS.

These and other changes are coming in 2025, or have already started and are being implemented within 2024, based on the data of the new tax law (Law 5104/2024) passed 7 months ago, with the aim of further improving tax compliance and now providing digital services to citizens.

Already, within 2024 and before the year ends, the following have been or are starting to take shape:

Reduction of ENFIA on insured properties

New digital tools for service – Mobile apps:

Mobile app for tax services (tax payment, personalized updates and alerts, wallet with important tax documents)

Ability to issue invoices and delivery notes from a mobile phone

New AADE website and AI chatbot for providing information and navigation in AADE’s digital services

End-to-end digital business closure

Detailed digital certificates of registration with QR codes

Automatic VAT registration for minors (phase 2, minors aged 1 to 12)

Automatic completion of E9 forms for donations and parental property transfers

Property Ownership and Management Registry

Simplifications in personal income tax certificates

Digitization of other capital tax declarations

Customs digital services for customer service: Single Window (pre-customs procedures), automation of export finalization, automatic finalization of import declarations, automatic sending of the Delivery License for Customs Cleared Goods, automatic assignment of electronic payment identification for customs debts, digitization of entry-exit and transfer documents for domestic goods in Free Zones, etc.

New digital tools for inspection:

Digital delivery note (from 12/1/2024)

Start of procedures for mandatory electronic invoicing (7/2025)

Digital inspection tools, INSPECTIONlive 2.0

Use of cameras in inspections and meetings with those being inspected

POS – Cash Register integration

Digital license plate inspections

Digital Client Registry (pilot phase) for specific professional categories

Big data analytics, digital audit tools

Digitization of the Debt Certificate

Dealing with debtors based on their profile

Expansion of the digitization of the tax refund process

Upgrade of the fuel inflow-outflow system (excluding LPG and free installations)

New equipment in laboratories for drugs, fuels, alcoholic beverages, and other products in Customs

Upgrading the operational capacity of the Chemical Services and portable analysis instruments

Interoperability for data collection and utilization:

PRE-FILLED DECLARATIONS: Additional pre-filled data for 2025 declarations: income from real estate, shareholding in companies, etc.

REAL ESTATE: Property Ownership and Management, Integration with the Cadastre

BUSINESSES: Real-time registration of shareholder, capital, and management changes in cooperation with GEMI & the Registry of Beneficial Owners, Integration with GEMI for new changes in other legal entities, End-to-end digital changes of business headquarters and NACE codes. Inheritance of the management of deceased persons

PAYMENT SERVICES: Provision of data from foreign payment institutions for transactions of residents in Greece

DIGITAL PLATFORMS: Systematization of data provision from delivery platforms, various service providers, etc.

Interoperability service in Municipalities for digital commitment and release of tax compliance statuses

New regulatory framework for inspections:

Mandatory myDATA

Penalties for non-integration of POS – Cash Registers

New Tax Procedure Code

Unification of jurisdiction for the 4 Attica ELCs and the 2 Thessaloniki ELCs

Transfer of all debts to the tax office/KEVEIS of the taxpayer’s residence

New legislative framework for monitoring and controlling the fuel supply chain

General audit manual

Automated central control of compliance with regulations and the loss of non-compliant arrangements

- AADE: The digital “transformation” of the tax authorities paves the way for new benefits appeared first on ProtoThema English.