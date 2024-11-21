bitcoin-tops-ath-of-$96,958;-polymarket,-kalshi-btc-odds-rise

Bitcoin (BTC) has been soaring in the past few hours, topping a new all-time high (ATH) of $96,958. It is currently quoted at $96,572, up 4.67% in the past 24 hours. In response to this development, the probability of BTC reaching $95,000 in November has already surpassed 100%. The current market sentiment for Bitcoin aligns with Bitcoin Price Prediction trends, and it might even reach $98,582 by the end of 2024.

The market cap for BTC has jumped by 4.74%, now standing at a staggering $1.91 trillion. The 24-hour market volume has increased by 6.08%, settling at $80.80 billion.

Courtesy: Coinmarketcap

At this rate of growth, BTC might even overtake Amazon’s market cap of $2.151 trillion, becoming the sixth most valuable asset globally. Meanwhile, bettors on the prediction market Polymarket estimate the probability of BTC reaching $105,000 in November at 34%.

Another Polymarket speculation on whether Bitcoin will hit $100K in November has seen the odds rise to 72%.

Courtesy: Kalshi

On the other hand, Kalshi users are speculating on how high BTC will go this week. Currently, 51% believe BTC will reach $97,000 and above, 57% predict it will surpass $98,000, and 51% anticipate it climbing to $99,000 or higher.