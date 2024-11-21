Hilton is “investing” in Greece and in a top Greek destination such as Mykonos through a new franchise agreement for the “Hilton Mykonos Beach Resort & Spa” from 2026 on the island of the Winds.

The company has entered into a franchise agreement with Vassilios Lambrou – Hotel Enterprises S.A. for a 75-room resort, which is scheduled to open in 2026. It will include rooms and suites with private terraces and balconies, of which 34 will have private pools. The new “Hilton Mykonos Beach Resort & Spa” will also feature two restaurants and two bars, indoor and outdoor pools, spas, a fully equipped fitness center, etc. In addition, space for business and social events is planned on-site. The hotel is located just 12.8 km from Mykonos International Airport and 4 km from Mykonos Town. This is the second hotel with the Group’s signature on the island, as the Group’s “Curio” brand debuted in 2024 with the Semeli Coast Mykonos Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The new franchise agreement is part of Hilton’s overall plan to expand its portfolio of resorts with four new hotels in top Mediterranean destinations such as Greece, Portugal, and Croatia. For Greece, in addition to Hilton Mykonos Beach Resort & Spa, the plan for the new deals includes Sound of the Sea Karpathos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Karpathos, which the group has already announced on the island, as a move to expand into destinations that can offer something different from the popular and busy islands.

- Hilton goes to Mykonos in 2026, at the famous Super Paradise beach – New deal appeared first on ProtoThema English.