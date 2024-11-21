The positive attitude of citizens towards tax policy and the reduction of tax evasion is reflected in a survey by Pulse, which was presented by the company’s managing director Giorgos Arapoglou, at the event organized by ADSE and the Ministry of National Economy and Finance at Zappeion Hall.

Among other things, to the general question “What has been done in our country in recent years, in terms of reducing tax evasion”, 6 out of 10 citizens acknowledge that significant steps have been taken and are being taken. Most of them – about half of the participants in the survey – also consider that the effort needs to be intensified and continued. However, 1 in 3 consider that nothing substantial has been done.

When asked about people’s attitudes to the major project of linking POS with cash registers, the recognition that it is a development in the right direction is almost universal. 8 out of 10 consider it to be in the right direction and, in addition, 6 out of 10 consider it to be important to very important. Only 1 in 10 find it is moving in the wrong direction.

- Pulse survey: majority of citizens welcome government’s anti-tax evasion policy appeared first on ProtoThema English.