Ο-Πούτιν-«φτύνει-στο-πρόσωπο»-όσους-θέλουν-πραγματικά-την-ειρήνη,-λέει-ο-Ζελένσκι

Today, Putin admitted to taking a second step this year toward escalating and expanding this war. A new ballistic missile was used. Putin struck our city of Dnipro, one of Ukraine’s largest cities. This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war—a…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2024