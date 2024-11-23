Olive oil: The price of oil in Laconia, Messinia, Crete

Producer prices of olive oil in Greece have fallen recently, while the harvest of the new crop has not yet been completed.

Specifically, prices are as follows:

– Laconia: From 6.50 euros on Friday to 6.30 euros on Saturday.

– Crete: From 7.50 euros 10 days ago, to 5 euros on Sunday.

– Messinia: From 6.80 euros last week, to 6 euros at the weekend.

Therefore, a tin of olive oil has a capacity of 17 kilos, so its price depends on the price per kilo.

Based on the producer prices mentioned, if the producer price ranges from 5 to 7 euros/liter, then a 17 kg tin would cost approximately 85 to 119 euros to produce.

