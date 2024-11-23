Wyndham Hotels Resorts: three new projects in Greece for the world’s largest hotel franchising group

Currently having a strong presence with 13 hotels in Athens, Thessaloniki, and leading destinations across the country, the world’s largest hotel franchisor is preparing for three new additions to its portfolio in the Greek market from 2025 onwards, further strengthening its position. Piraeus, Chalkidik,i and another project in Attica that is yet to be closed soon will be the next, sure stations in the period 2025-2026 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in Greece, a market in which the international hotel chain of 9,200 hotels in 95 countries has great faith, according to Dimitris Manikis, president of Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA).

Mr. Manikis is currently based in Wyndham’s London offices and has held this position since 2018, having had a long career in the hospitality sector, with senior positions at RCI, a well-known company in holiday exchange, and having held positions including vice president of business development for EMEA and general manager at RCI Greece and South Africa.

As he admits, the benchmark for his work ethic and passion for people was his father, who ran a retail business in Athens, passing on values such as excellent service, a positive attitude, and hard work. In his current role as EMEA chairman for the group, he is responsible for the development of all Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brands in the geographic region, as well as optimizing the performance of all new and existing franchised and managed hotels. He is an Industry Advisory Board Member for the Hotelschool of The Hague, a Senior Advisory Board Member at the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, and a board member of Christel House Europe.

