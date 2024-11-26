Greece is one of the 20 countries that received approval of the Medium Term Plan and one of the 8 countries whose Draft Budgetary Plans were assessed positively both in terms of the recommendations of the European Semester and in the context of respecting the expenditure ceilings.

According to the European Commission’s Communication of 26 November 2024, the Commission presented the first autumn package of the European Semester since the ambitious and comprehensive reform of the new EU economic governance framework came into force in April 2024.

Evaluation of the medium-term plans

The Commission has completed its assessment of 21 of the 22 submitted plans.

According to the Commission’s assessments, 20 of the 21 plans meet the requirements of the new framework and chart a credible fiscal path to ensure that the debt level of the respective Member States is put on a sustainable downward path or maintained at prudent levels. This concerns the following Member States: Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Spain and Sweden. For these Member States, the Commission recommends that the Council approves the path of net expenditure included in these plans. In the case of the Netherlands, the Commission has proposed to the Council to recommend a net expenditure path in line with the technical information provided by the Commission in June. The Commission is still assessing Hungary’s medium-term plan.

Budget 2025: Green light from the Commission – "Greece is in a position to repay its debt"