from-bitcoin-to-altcoins:-crypto-inflows-hit-record-$3.1-billion,-led-by-spot-etfs

The crypto market witnessed a significant milestone last week as investment products recorded roughly $3.13 billion in net inflows globally, primarily driven by US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to data from CoinShares.

This surge highlights growing institutional interest and confidence in the crypto market, with Bitcoin leading the charge. CoinShares reveals that the year-to-date net inflows into crypto funds have reached $37 billion, while total assets under management (AUM) soared to a new high of $153 billion.

Bitcoin Takes The Lead, Altcoins Show Growth

The recent inflows mark the seventh consecutive week of positive movements for global crypto investment products managed by leading firms such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and ProShares.

A substantial portion of last week’s inflows, approximately $2.05 billion, originated from BlackRock’s IBIT product, underlining the dominance of US-based funds in the global space. These inflows outpaced the first-year debut of US gold ETFs, which attracted only $309 million.

Bitcoin-based funds were at the forefront of the inflows, contributing $3 billion of the weekly total. This inflow coincided with Bitcoin’s continued price rally, drawing additional interest from institutional and retail investors.

However, the higher prices also spurred a notable $10 million inflow into short-Bitcoin products, bringing the monthly figure for these products to $58 million — the highest since August 2022.

While Bitcoin dominated, altcoins also attracted significant investment. Solana emerged as the second-most popular asset among institutional investors, with net weekly inflows of $16 million, surpassing Ethereum’s $2.8 million.

Other altcoin-based funds also saw notable inflows, with XRP, Litecoin, and Chainlink attracting $15 million, $4.1 million, and $1.3 million, respectively. These inflows suggest growing confidence in the broader altcoin market, driven by price rallies and increasing adoption.

Global Crypto Inflows And Regional Trends

US-based funds’ dominance was evident in regional fund flows, accounting for $3.2 billion in net weekly inflows.

However, this was slightly “offset” by outflows from European markets, including $84 million, $40 million, and $17 million from crypto investment products in Sweden, Germany, and Switzerland, respectively.

Despite these regional outflows, the overall trend remains bullish, driven largely by institutional participation in the US market.

Notably, CoinShares’s continuous inflows reflect a combination of factors, including the market’s positive sentiment regarding the bull run and the increasing acceptance of crypto as a legitimate asset class.

The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs has been a pivotal development. It provides institutional investors with a regulated avenue to gain exposure to digital assets.

As a result, the cryptocurrency market is witnessing a shift toward mainstream adoption, further supported by strong price performance and consistent inflows across various investment products.

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView