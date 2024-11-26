pensioners’-retroactive-payments:-23,000-beneficiaries-to-be-paid-on-wednesday-27-november

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, retroactive payments will be made to approximately 23,000 pensioners from both the private and public sectors who receive more than one primary pension.

Beneficiaries Include Pensioners Receiving:

Retirement and survivor pensions.

Two retirement pensions.

These payments pertain to pensions issued before the implementation of Law 4387/2016, with the retroactive increases calculated based on the higher replacement rates introduced by Law 4670/2020 for individuals insured for more than 30 years.

Key Payment Details:

Retroactive Period: October 2019 – October 2023.

Total Amount Disbursed: Approximately €6,500,000.

Average Payment Per Beneficiary: €280.73.

Maximum Payment: €11,902.

For 5,838 pensioners who have passed away, the payments will be allocated to their legal heirs in accordance with established procedures.

This payment reflects the commitment to fairness and financial redress for pensioners entitled to increased benefits, reinforcing transparency and the reliability of the pension system.

