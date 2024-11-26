traffic-fees:-new-type-of-fines-instead-of-extension-await-latecomers

End to extensions for circulation fees! Vehicle owners are being asked to pay them by December 31, with the total amount coming to €1.25 billion.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance calls on vehicle owners to complete payment by the end of the year, reminding that in case of late payment, staggered surcharges will be applied as follows:

– If payment is made in February, the surcharge increases to 50%.

– From March 1 onwards, the amount of the fees is doubled.

– If the payment is made on March 1, the amount of the fees is doubled.

The new regime also affects those who plan to register their vehicle plates. In the past, with the practice of extensions, many owners secured extra time on the road without paying the fees, even up to the end of February. This allowed them to legally drive for up to two months without paying. This year, this “facility” is being abolished. Those who do not wish to pay the 2025 registration fees must submit their plates digitally by December 31, 2024, via the ADEA’s myCAR platform.

Owners who circulate their vehicles without having paid the fees or without having declared digital immobilization are threatened with severe penalties:

– In case of a repeated violation, the fine increases to 30,000 euros.

ADEA through a detailed guide, gives answers to the most common questions regarding the digital filing of license plates.

1. Q I want to place my vehicle on digital immobilization. What are my actions?

You log in via the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr) to the myCAR platform, using TAXISnet codes, by going to.

You enter the vehicle immobilization address details, i.e. the area T.K., street and number. You also responsibly state that the parking space is, either privately owned, rented or assigned. You submit your application and if you are the sole owner, the system assigns you an application number and informs you that the vehicle has been placed in digital immobilization.

In case there are co-owners, they are informed in the personalized information about your request, which, with a similar procedure to the one mentioned above, they must approve to complete the process.

2. Q Is it possible to digitally immobilize any vehicle, regardless of its category and use?

Digital immobilization is only allowed for Passenger Cars and Two-wheelers that are “in motion” and the owner has the license and license plates in his/her possession.

3. Q Are there any circumstances in which I should apply to the Tax Office/CEFODE to declare the immobilization of my vehicle?

In the following cases the immobilization, as of 15/11/2024, is declared to the competent Tax Office/KEFODE, via the digital application “My Requests” in the myAADE digital portal, in the route My Requests > New Request > Taxation > Cars > Immobilization due to theft, etc. or death of the owner.

(a) Theft or misappropriation of the vehicle

(b) Driving the vehicle abroad

(c) Transfer of the vehicle which has not been completed

(d) Seizure of the vehicle by a public authority with its registration data

(e) Removal of the vehicle’s registration data by a public authority

(f) Delivery to the facilities of the Alternative Management of Vehicles in Greece (ADM Greece) for its definitive deletion by recycling

(g) destruction of the vehicle due to fire or any other cause

(h) Auction of the vehicle

(i) Alienation of the owner or occupant from the vehicle, such as in the case of its collection by the municipality as abandoned

(j) Any other situation where the owner or keeper of the vehicle does not have either the vehicle or its registration information (license and license plates).

(g) Death of the owner of the vehicle, where immobility is declared by his/her heirs (if a registration certificate has not yet been issued in their name) The registration details are kept by the owner/holder (e.g. heir) at his/her own risk.

4. Q If I want to have the digital immobilization lifted, what are my actions?

Using the same procedure as described in question #1, you enter the platform and select the vehicle that is in digital immobilization. To remove this, the payment of the current year’s registration fees, the insurance coverage of the vehicle’s registration on the date, and the submission of the request is a prerequisite.

The above conditions are checked by the system during the request submission process and if they are met you can submit your request by clicking on the “Submit Request” button located at the bottom of the screen.

The payment of annual registration fees is required for the transfer of the vehicle, its export from Greece, as well as for the re-registration of the vehicle in Greece.

5. Q If I want to remove digital immobilization for certain months within the year, what are my actions?

A If there is a legal regulation for payment of proportional road tax, you choose to pay monthly road tax, depending on the months you wish to put your vehicle in motion digitally.

WARNING:

The right of temporary immobilization by payment of pro-rata t.k. (digital or voluntary at the Tax Office/Tax Service) is granted only once a year. If you wish to move the vehicle for a longer period than the one already selected, if you have already applied for immobilization, you will have to pay the remaining amount of the annual registration fees.

When the period of driving for which the pro rata t.c. has been paid expires, the vehicle must be immediately placed in digital immobilization, namely on the last working day of the month or the first working day of the following month, if the last day is a holiday.

6. Q If I pay pro-rata road tax for two (2) months on 25/6/20XX for how many months can my vehicle be put into immobilization?

You may choose any length of time you wish to have your vehicle immobilized. Further, note that part of a month (even a day) counts as a whole month.

That is, if you put your vehicle in motion on 6/25/20XX you have the right to drive it the rest of June and the entire month of July.

You cannot put a vehicle in motion on 1/12/20XX for two months, since there is only one month left until the end of the year.

For this reason, if payment of two (2) months’ worth of t.k. is requested today, the payment notice shows a deadline of 11/30/20XX for the simple reason that if paid on 12/1/20XX, only 1/12 of the annual t.k. must be paid, not 2/12.

WARNING:

The time of temporary movement of the vehicle is calculated from the date of submission of the application and not from the date of payment of registration fees.

7. Q What is a temporary registration with an “M” plate?

With the “M” plate, you can drive your vehicle (HIC or two-wheeler) for up to 3 days per year, provided it is insured, by paying a fee of 10 euros/day for a passenger car or 3.00 euros/day for a two-wheeler. The right is granted only up to two times a year. That is, the right can be granted either once for three consecutive days, or twice for a combination of 2+1 days or 1+2 days.

The M is granted digitally, regardless of whether the vehicle has been placed in voluntary immobilization at the Tax Office or in digital immobilization, exclusively and only: for its delivery, to a collection point for end-of-life vehicles (ELV), or for its repair and inspection by an MOT, or for changing the place where it is kept.

8. Q In case an owner dies and has placed the vehicle in digital immobilization, the heirs can remove the digital immobilization;

A No, the heirs should apply through the digital application “My Requests” to the deceased’s tax office or the KEFODE, attaching the necessary documents.

9. Q I am a co-owner of a vehicle. Can I put it in digital immobilization or remove the digital immobilization without informing the other co-owners?

A No. All co-owners must be in agreement on whether the vehicle is to be placed in digital immobilization or whether it is to be removed. The co-owners are notified via personalized information or by - if it has been declared, and if they agree they must approve the request.

10. Q I have submitted the license plates of my vehicle to the appropriate IRS/Tax Service. Can I digitally remove the immobilization?

A No, you will need to contact your DHO/Fiscal Service to submit the relevant request for removal and obtain the registration details of your vehicle.

Digital immobilization is only possible when the vehicle has been placed in digital immobilization.

11. Q If, during an inspection, it is found by the competent authorities that the vehicle is circulating or parked in a public place and has plates while it is in digital immobilization, what are the consequences for me?

In this case, the immobilization is lifted, payment of the Traffic Taxes and the fine for late payment is imposed, as well as an administrative fine of 10,000 €. In case of a repeat offense, an administrative fine of 30,000 € is imposed and the owner/holder’s driving license is withdrawn.

A penalty of a fine and a fine of 20,000 kg and a driving license or a driving license and a fine of 20,000 kg.

12. Q Do I have to put my vehicle in digital immobilization at the end of the driving period? What actions are required?

No, later than the last working day of the month in which the temporary driving period ends, or the first working day of the following month if the last day of the month in which the period ends is a holiday, you must log in to the MyCar platform with your taxisnet codes and resubmit the digital immobilization request. In the case of co-owners, to put the vehicle in digital immobilization, the request must be accepted by all of them.

WARNING:

The vehicle is not automatically placed in digital immobilization by our service. The request must be made by the owner of the vehicle and approved by any co-owners.

13. Q What is the penalty for late payment or non-payment or payment of only part of the amount of tk?

The fines for late payment of road tax, i.e. after 31/12, from the year 2025, are as follows:

– In case of payment of the traffic fees within February of the year to which they relate, a fine equal to 50% of the amount shall be imposed.

– In the event of payment of the traffic taxes after the first two months of the year to which they relate, or non-payment, or payment of only part of the amount, through the fault of the taxpayer, a fine equal to 100% of the amount shall be imposed.

- Traffic fees: New type of fines instead of extension await latecomers appeared first on ProtoThema English.